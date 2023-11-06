A bright future for Future Products Ltd following management buy-out agreement

After months of consideration Dennis Thorpe has taken the decision to retire from his full-time position as Chairman and Owner of Future Products Ltd.

Dennis has devoted most of his working life to the business and the decision was a tough one to make but Dennis deserves his well-earned retirement, although Dennis has other interests that will keep him busy.

Dennis presented the opportunity to his existing Board of Directors to purchase Future Products Ltd. Stuart Bower (Managing Director), Martin Lindsey (Operations Director), Chris Thompson (Sales Director) and Andrew Francis (Finance Director) saw this as a perfect and amazing opportunity to demonstrate their belief and commitment in the business they have come to know and love. Between them they have racked up more than 80 years combined fenestration industry experience. Following months of deliberation this Management Buyout (MBO) was completed on 31st October 2023.

Dennis Thorpe, Chairman stated “I wanted the business to stay in good hands and the guys have been with me for a very long time. They deserve every success”

Martin Lindsey Operations Director, Adam Thorpe Director, Chris Thompson Sales Director, Dennis Thorpe Chairman/Owner, Stuart Bower Managing Director & Andrew Francis Finance Director.

Future Products Ltd Managing Director Stuart Bower “We are grateful for the opportunity and Dennis will be missed within the business by us all. As Director-owners, we can ensure Future Products growth continues and we can maintain uninterrupted business continuity and stability for our customers and employees alike. We will retain Dennis’s core values that made him and the business so successful.”