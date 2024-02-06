70,990 SQ FT of industrial space was let at The Albert Martin site in Mansfield across three units

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This site has been evolving now for a few years with lots of landlord works/improvements taking place letting by letting with the estate progressing year on year. Albert Martin Business Park is located just off the A38 and is a ‘stone’s throw’ in distance from Junction 28 of the M1. The estate offers excellent cost effective simple space to cater for all requirements and currently we have available:

Unit 2 - 1,273m² (13,702ft²) - £60,000 per annum

Unit 10 - 2,110.39m² (22,715ft²) - £125,000 per annum

Units 5 & 6 – circa 60,000ft² – rent on application

Anthony Barrowcliffe of FHP commented:

Anthony Barrowcliffe of FHP and Richard Blount

“I have been working with Richard Blount at Ivygrove since I started my career in 2017 letting 300ft² at the Hartley Business Centre in Nottingham. Our relationship has flourished over the years and I am now delighted that I am now completing larger deals for Richard and the family. I am proud of what we achieved in 2023 at the Albert Martin Business Park having let 70,990ft² in 2023 as well as circa 40,000ft² in 2022.

I am excited about 2024 and the circa 80,000ft² of industrial stock I have to market here. What we offer is cost effective simple warehouse space close to the M1 with excellent yard space/parking and I look forward to discussing this more with interested parties.”