35 Years of Care: Wren Hall celebrates milestone with trip down memory lane

A care home has cast the hearts and minds of its family members back to the 1980s to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark this milestone, Wren Hall, a specialist dementia care home in Selston, spent the week holding a number of events, including a party on its official anniversary, October 25th.

But in addition, and to commemorate the special occasion, Wren Hall also hosted a day filled with nostalgia and heartfelt memories, taking family members on a journey back to the 1980s when the home first opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of retro toys most associated with its opening year - 1989 - including Care Bears, Barbies, a doll and a classic dominoes set, were uncovered and presented to family members.

Wren Hall celebrated 35th anniversary in style.

This thoughtful gesture sparked a wave of positive emotions, with many reminiscing about their own childhoods and reflecting on their experiences both growing up and as parents.

The event brought smiles and tears of joy, as family members shared stories of their past, making it a truly emotional and uplifting celebration.

Wren Hall's Managing Director, Anita Astle MBE, expressed her pride in the home’s history:“Wren Hall was built on the foundation of love and care, and over the past 35 years, we’ve worked hard to ensure that our family members feel cherished, respected, and supported every day. It’s incredible to look back on how far we’ve come and to celebrate the wonderful people who make Wren Hall the home it is today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the nostalgic activities, the home also hosted a special event on Friday, 25th October, to recognise the invaluable contribution of its staff. Long-service awards were presented to team members, acknowledging their dedication and commitment. These awards highlighted the close-knit, supportive environment that has been cultivated at Wren Hall, where many staff members have been part of the team for over two and even three decades.

Penny Haney, a staff member at Wren Hall, shared her thoughts on the celebration: “The dedication of our team is what makes Wren Hall such a special place. It’s heartwarming to see how much our family members appreciated the retro toys and shared their memories. It was a truly moving experience, and it made me even prouder to be part of this incredible community.”

As Wren Hall reflects on its past, it is also looking toward the future, continuing its commitment to providing exceptional care that empowers individuals living with dementia.

Adding to the celebration, Wren Hall was also recently nominated in three categories at the Great British Care Awards: The Dementia Carer Award for Nikita Chifamba, The Care Home Cook/Chef Award for Lesley Bolton, and the Care Employer Award, further recognition of the outstanding care and dedication demonstrated by the Wren Hall team.