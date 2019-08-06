Fancy beinf landlord of your own pub?

19 pubs for sale in Nottinghamshire right now

Everyone has dreamed of owning their own pub at some point in time.

And if you snap up one of these available at the moment on Rightmove, you could make that dream a reality.

This freehold bar and basserie with an Italian courtyard theme is on the market for 1 million with Guy Simmonds Business Transfers Limited.

1. Mussel & Crab - Tuxford

This freehold three-bedroom pub with bar and lounge is available for 220,000 with Guy Simmonds Business Transfers Limited.

2. Old Norfolk Arms - Worksop

This CAMRA Award-winning leasehold four-bedroom pub with bar, lounge, snug and dining area is yours for 79,950 with Guy Simmonds Business Transfers Limited.

3. The Old Green Dragon - Oxton

This leasehold cocktail bar in the affluent West Bridgford part of Nottingham is available for a guide price of 175,000 with KSA Commercial.

4. The Parlour - West Bridgeford

