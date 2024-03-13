A number of Mansfield food outlets have recently been inspected and given hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Getty ImagesA number of Mansfield food outlets have recently been inspected and given hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Getty Images
15 Mansfield food establishments awarded new hygiene ratings in the last month

Inspectors from the Food Standards Agency have been visiting numerous Mansfield establishments over the course of the last month and awarding new hygiene ratings.
By John Smith
Published 13th Mar 2024, 13:13 GMT

And more than half of those inspected and rated have been given five or four-star ratings.

Nicks Chippy on Chesterfield Road North was given a five-star rating.

Nicks Chippy on Chesterfield Road North was given a five-star rating. Photo: Google

The Towers Snooker Hall on Botany Avenue racked up a top five-star rating

The Towers Snooker Hall on Botany Avenue racked up a top five-star rating Photo: Google

Abi Peri Peri on Westfield Lane was given a three-star rating

Abi Peri Peri on Westfield Lane was given a three-star rating Photo: Abi Peri Peri Facebook

The Ladybrook on Ladybrook Lane was given a rating of four

The Ladybrook on Ladybrook Lane was given a rating of four Photo: Google

