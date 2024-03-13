15 Mansfield food establishments awarded new hygiene ratings in the last month

And more than half of those inspected and rated have been given five or four-star ratings.
1. Nicks Chippy
Nicks Chippy on Chesterfield Road North was given a five-star rating. Photo: Google
2. The Towers Snooker Hall
The Towers Snooker Hall on Botany Avenue racked up a top five-star rating Photo: Google
3. Abi Peri Peri
Abi Peri Peri on Westfield Lane was given a three-star rating Photo: Abi Peri Peri Facebook
4. The Ladybrook
The Ladybrook on Ladybrook Lane was given a rating of four Photo: Google