14 of the highest-rated tattoo studios in Mansfield according to Google reviews

If you are a fan of tattoos, there are plenty of highly skilled artists in the Mansfield area.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 10:45 BST

Tattoos have long been a form of artistic expression and personal storytelling.

Today, tattoos continue to evolve with innovative techniques and designs. They can commemorate loved ones, showcase passions, or simply enhance your appearance.

Here, in no particular order, are 14 of the highest-rated tattoo studios and artists in Mansfield, according to Google reviews – all with a rating of 4.7 or higher.

1. Deeper than the Needle

Deeper than the Needle on Garden Road, Mansfield, has a perfect rating of 5 out of 5 from 66 Google reviews.

2. Elysium Tattoo Studio

Elysium Tattoo Studio on Clipstone Road West in Forest Town has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 44 Google reviews.

3. The Monster Shop

The Monster Shop on Leeming Street in Mansfield has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 392 Google reviews.

4. Mad Tatter

Mad Tatter on Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a perfect rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 21 Google reviews.

