11 of the best places for dessert in Mansfield, Kirkby, Sutton and Hucknall according to Google reviews

As July marks National Ice Cream Month, here are 11 of the best places to go for dessert in Mansfield and Ashfield – according to Google reviews.

All of these places in have been given a rating of four or above based on Google reviews.

These are listed in no particular order.

1. Ice cream

M&M's Desserts on Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield, has a 4.2 out of five rating, based on 41 Google reviews.

2. M&M's Desserts

Toffee Hut on Regent Street, Mansfield, and has a second location in Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre, has a 4.8 out of five rating based on 62 reviews.

3. Toffee Hut

The Old Mill Bakery on Charles Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, has a 4.6 out of five rating, based on 114 reviews.

4. The Old Mill Bakery

