10 places kids can eat for free in Mansfield during the summer holidays

To help keep the costs down during the summer holidays, here are some great offers that several retail and leisure outlets are currently running aimed at children and families.
No vouchers are needed to reap the benefits of any of the offers, just turn up and enjoy.
1. Morrisons
This summer, Morrisons is letting kids eat free in its cafes all day, every day. Throughout the summer holidays, with every adult meal over £4.99, customers can also get a kids meal absolutely free. The deal is available at Morrisons cafes nationwide and will run throughout the summer holidays to help parents get more value for money during breakfast, lunch or dinner.
2. Dunelm
The popular homeware store is offering one free mini main, two snacks and a drink for every £4 spent in the in-store café.
3. Beefeater and Brewers Fayre
The pub chains are offering free breakfast for two children under 16 with every paying adult.
4. Yo! Sushi
Kids eat free at all Yo! Sushi restaurants from 3pm to 5.30pm on Mondays and Thursdays for every £10 spent on food.
