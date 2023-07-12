The town is home to a number of amazing independent salons.
A variety of salons across Mansfield have been awarded local, regional and even national accolades for their hard work in a competitive industry.
We have collated a list of 10 of the town’s independent beauty venues, which you may want to book into for some self-care.
Whether you want a fresh set of nails, your hair styled, or your lashes and brows done, we are spoiled for choice and it is time to celebrate what the area has to offer.
Take a look at these 10 independent beauty salons across Mansfield...
1. Victoria Rose Hair & Beauty
Founded in 2012, this busy hair and beauty salon moved to a new and larger premises on Dunsil Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, in 2017. Owners Victoria Clark and Carrie Healey continue to keep the salon up to the very highest standards and professionalism. Photo: Google
2. Thirteen Hair & Beauty Lounge
This delightful salon on Bridge Street has rave reviews on Facebook. One customer commented: "Made to feel welcome, very friendly atmosphere... my nails looked fab will definitely be going back". Photo: Google
3. Alexsa Beauty & Holistic Studio
The salon in Southridge Drive offers a broad range of beauty treatments to Mansfield customers, including acne treatments, body waxing and make-up services. Photo: m
4. Hair Beauty & Aesthetics Lounge, Stockwell Gate
This salon has dozens of five-star reviews on Google. One customer wrote: "Really love being able to walk in to a hair salon and know you aren't just another client. And to have a hairdresser that actually listens to what you want and above all delivers an amazing cut. Recommend 100%". Photo: Jason Chadwick