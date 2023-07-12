News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
There are some fantastic places to get pampered across Mansfield.There are some fantastic places to get pampered across Mansfield.
There are some fantastic places to get pampered across Mansfield.

10 independent beauty salons to check out across Mansfield

The town is home to a number of amazing independent salons.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:19 BST

A variety of salons across Mansfield have been awarded local, regional and even national accolades for their hard work in a competitive industry.

We have collated a list of 10 of the town’s independent beauty venues, which you may want to book into for some self-care.

Whether you want a fresh set of nails, your hair styled, or your lashes and brows done, we are spoiled for choice and it is time to celebrate what the area has to offer.

Take a look at these 10 independent beauty salons across Mansfield...

Founded in 2012, this busy hair and beauty salon moved to a new and larger premises on Dunsil Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, in 2017. Owners Victoria Clark and Carrie Healey continue to keep the salon up to the very highest standards and professionalism.

1. Victoria Rose Hair & Beauty

Founded in 2012, this busy hair and beauty salon moved to a new and larger premises on Dunsil Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, in 2017. Owners Victoria Clark and Carrie Healey continue to keep the salon up to the very highest standards and professionalism. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This delightful salon on Bridge Street has rave reviews on Facebook. One customer commented: "Made to feel welcome, very friendly atmosphere... my nails looked fab will definitely be going back".

2. Thirteen Hair & Beauty Lounge

This delightful salon on Bridge Street has rave reviews on Facebook. One customer commented: "Made to feel welcome, very friendly atmosphere... my nails looked fab will definitely be going back". Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The salon in Southridge Drive offers a broad range of beauty treatments to Mansfield customers, including acne treatments, body waxing and make-up services.

3. Alexsa Beauty & Holistic Studio

The salon in Southridge Drive offers a broad range of beauty treatments to Mansfield customers, including acne treatments, body waxing and make-up services. Photo: m

Photo Sales
This salon has dozens of five-star reviews on Google. One customer wrote: "Really love being able to walk in to a hair salon and know you aren't just another client. And to have a hairdresser that actually listens to what you want and above all delivers an amazing cut. Recommend 100%".

4. Hair Beauty & Aesthetics Lounge, Stockwell Gate

This salon has dozens of five-star reviews on Google. One customer wrote: "Really love being able to walk in to a hair salon and know you aren't just another client. And to have a hairdresser that actually listens to what you want and above all delivers an amazing cut. Recommend 100%". Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3