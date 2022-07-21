10 great food deals for families in Mansfield to help keep the costs down this summer

To help keep the costs down during the summer holidays, here are some great offers that several retail and leisure outlets are currently running aimed at children and families.
No vouchers are needed to reap the benefits of any of the offers, just turn up and enjoy.
1. Morrisons
This summer, Morrisons is letting kids eat free in its cafes all day, every day. Throughout the summer holidays, with every adult meal over £4.99, customers can also get a kids meal absolutely free. The deal is available at Morrisons cafes nationwide and will run throughout the summer holidays to help parents get more value for money during breakfast, lunch or dinner.
2. ASDA cafe
Kids eat for £1 every day with no need for a paying adult from July 25 until September 4.
3. Beefeater and Brewers Fayre
The pub chains are offering free breakfast for two children under 16 with every paying adult.
4. Dunelm
The popular homeware store is offering one free mini main, two snacks and a drink for every £4 spent in the in-store café.
