Your first look at new sci-fi horror visiting Mansfield

Theatre company Thunder Road, in association with Watford Palace Theatre, present The Void, a new sci-fi play made for the stage. The production visits Mansfield Palace Theatre on Monday 22 and Tuesday 23 September at 7.30pm.

From the multi-award-winning Yorkshire company known for fusing multimedia, storytelling, and illusions, The Void promises a truly cinematic theatrical experience. Thunder Road began their journey by reimagining cult novels in 2011, working in association with Harrogate Theatre, and now tour nationally with original genre-bending original shows.

Dare you enter a world infected by fear?

Eight million miles from Earth, a mysterious distress call crackles through the ether and draws Flint, a haunted space ranger, towards the Odyssey – an ageing research vessel in the grip of a nightmare. Boarding the craft, he finds a failing ship, a missing crew, and a deadly force running out of control…

The show asks urgent questions about AI

The Void is a chilling sci-fi horror created for the stage – a decaying future of desperate humans, all-seeing AI, and memories of a distant, dangerous past. Combining powerful illusions, atmospheric projections and a creeping sense of dread, this story asks… what are you afraid of?

At its heart, The Void explores what happens when fear takes hold - in the body, but also in the mind. Set in a future ruled by corporations and artificial intelligence, the play asks questions about memory, control, and what it means to be human when systems fail us.

Writer and Director Ryan Simons will appear on stage as enigmatic scientist, Blair. His stage credits include: Firebird (Lawrence Batley Theatre), Kes (Perth Theatre Royal), Crap Dad (West Yorkshire Playhouse), The Tale of Teeka (York Theatre Royal), and Lord of the Flies (Pilot Theatre Company).

On the show, Simons said:

The cast in rehearsals

“The Void is about fear in its many forms - the fear of the unknown, of being alone, of losing control. We’re using all the tools of theatre and cinema to take audiences on a journey they won’t forget.”

Alex Moran will play the haunted space ranger, Flint. His credits include War Horse (National Theatre), Quality Street (Northern Broadsides & New Vic Theatre), Beauty And The Beast, Aladdin (Georgian Theatre) and The Invisible Man (Harrogate Theatre).

Moran added:

“I’d like to shout out to our extraordinary creative team for The Void - their combined talents span the very best of stage, screen, and beyond. This collaborative approach is allowing us to push the boundaries of what live theatre can achieve and create something really special for audiences.”

The Void

Renowned stage and screen actor Olwen May, known for her work in The Bay (ITV) and Happy Valley (BBC), will provide the voice for the mysterious off-stage character, NOVA.

For more information and tour updates, follow Thunder Road Theatre on social media or visit: www.thunderroadtheatre.org

To book tickets for the show, visit Mansfield Palace Theatre’s website: https://www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/events/event/4285/the-void-a-horror-story or call the Box Office on 01623 463133.