Writer, broadcaster and entertainer, Pam Ayres MBE, brings new show to venue near Mansfield this April

Pam Ayres MBE, writer, broadcaster, and entertainer, has been making the nation laugh for over 40 years now, and - due to popular demand - has confirmed additional 2025 dates for her tour ‘Doggedly Onward’, including a debut visit to Nottingham Playhouse on Thursday 24th April 2025, just 40 minutes from Mansfield.

Pam’s tour of theatres and literary festivals celebrates the release of her latest book, Doggedly Onward: A Life In Poems, which was released on 3rd October 2024 by Ebury, and brings together – for the first time in a single volume – Pam’s life in poems, beautifully illustrated and annotated throughout, with her own reflections on six decades of making the nation laugh and cry.

Pam’s other recent published titles have included Pam Ayres on Animals, which was the UK’s bestselling poetry book of 2021, and Who Are You Calling Vermin? published in 2022.

Pam is the author of numerous best-selling poetry collections, including The Works, With These Hands, Surgically Enhanced, You Made Me Late Again!, Up In The Attic, and Pam Ayres on Animals, which was the UK’s bestselling poetry book of 2021. She is one of only a few authors to have had their books included in the Sunday Times bestseller charts in almost every decade since the 1970s. Shortly after its release on 3rd October 2024, Pam’s latest book Doggedly Onward: A Life In Poems topped the best seller list on Amazon.

No stranger to the stage or the screen, Pam first appeared on TV in 1975 when she entered (and subsequently won) the TV talent show, Opportunity Knocks. Since then, Pam has performed her to audiences across the globe, and in 2004 she was appointed an MBE for services to literature and entertainment. In 2022, Pam took to the stage at the renowned Glastonbury Festival to entertain crowds with her joyful, witty and hilarious verses. Pam has appeared on screen most recently on Alan Titchmarsh’s Love Your Weekend, This Morning, Would I Lie To You, and two popular series for Channel 5, The Cotswolds with Pam Ayres and The Cotswolds and Beyond with Pam Ayres.

Having grown up in Stanford in the Vale (rural Oxfordshire) and now residing near Cirencester (Gloucestershire), Pam has been surrounded by British countryside her whole life, and much of her poetry, written and spoken work is about the natural world. Pam is passionate about natural history, wildlife, farming, and regenerative agriculture, and when she isn’t performing, Pam enjoys painting, knitting, gardening, and practicing piano (which she is proud to have started learning at the age of 75).

The autumn 2024 leg of Pam’s recent theatre tour was such a sell-out success that additional dates were added for 2025.

Tickets for Pam Ayres Doggedly Onward at Nottingham Playhouse on Thursday 24th April 2025 cost £35 and are on sale now via: https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/events/pam-ayres/