World-class art is coming to Sutton

During March the Art Explora Mobile Museum, in collaboration with Tate and MuMo has been to Ashfield as part of a 12-week tour.

It was in Kirkby last weekend, is in Hucknall this weekend and returns to the district when it comes to Sutton on March 23.

The mobile museum, a unique trailer designed by Matali Crasset, is hosting the exhibition ‘Soup, Socks and Spiders! Art of the Everyday’.

The exhibition includes paintings, drawings, photographs, prints, film, digital art, and sculpture by artists such as Andy Warhol, Cornelia Parker, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Dorothea Tanning, Fernand Léger, Nam June Paik, Phyllida Barlow, Roy Lichtenstein, Vanessa Bell, and Wolfgang Tillmans.

Residents will be able to view the exhibition (with no need to book), have their faces painted, do arts and crafts, and listen to music by Inspire’s Red Hot Band, all for free.

During the week schools and community groups will be receiving guided tours of the exhibitions and workshops hosted by the Mobile Museum team.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council leader, said “We are thrilled that Ashfield is one of only nine locations in the country to be chosen as part of the tour.

"A lot of our residents won’t have had the chance to visit galleries in London and further afield to see genuine artwork, so bringing the art to them is an amazing opportunity.

"We know the value of culture and art, especially for young people, to broaden minds and encourage creativity and imagination.

"Ashfield Council is proud to support the Mobile Museum and we can’t wait to welcome it back to the district.”

Helen Legg, director, Tate Liverpool said: “Tate is proud to be working with Art Explora on the Mobile Museum that will bring artwork from the national collection closer to more people across the country.

"It is rare that the collection is shown in this way, in non-traditional settings, but it is key if we are to breakdown perceived barriers and bring crucial encounters with art to young people and communities.

"We learnt last year, when this project was in Liverpool, that the alternative learning environment provided meaningful, memorable experiences to young people.

"I’m thrilled that works from the National Collection will be touring the country and reaching thousands more people in the coming months, promoting the importance of creative learning and access to the arts for young people.

Frédéric Jousset, Founder of Art Explora, said: “Art Explora is based on the core belief that art should be accessible to everyone.

"We try to bring art to new places, new audiences, new communities.

The Mobile Museum is an opportunity for thousands of people, and especially school children, to experience art for the first time, right on their doorsteps.