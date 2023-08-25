The Band will be traveling to Shirebrook Academy on Thursday 12th October to perform a varied and exciting programme of music under the direction of conductor Prof. Nicholas Childs, just one week before they will travel to London to compete at the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain held annually at the Royal Albert Hall. The evening will commence at 19:30 with a short performance from the Shirebrook Miners Welfare Band and their Musical Director Luke Pallister before the Black Dyke Band will take to the stage. The evening will come to a close in spectacular fashion with a massed bands segment which will see both bands perfroming two pieces of music on stage together.

Formed in 1855 in the Yorkshire town of Queensbury, The Black Dyke Band has gained a musical reputation which rivals that of many of the world's finest orchestras and maintains a busy concert schedule which in the last year alone has seem them perform on stages incluiding the KKL Concert Hall in Lucerne (Switzerland), Symphony Hall in Birmingham and the Pyramid Stage at the prestigeous Glastonbury Festival.