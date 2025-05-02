Winner Reuben, 6, makes a splat in first ever World Mud Pie Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A six-year-old boy who loves nothing more than playing in mud has squelched to victory in the inaugural World Mud Pie Championships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was held as part of an exciting range of action-packed family activities at Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, East Leake, which is on the border of Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Reuben Tarr from Keyworth, Nottinghamshire, wowed the judges with his creation, which was made up of squelchy mud, stones, sticks and grass, with a feather sitting proudly on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proud mum Lucy said: “Reuben just loves playing in mud, so he is absolutely thrilled to win.

Reuben Tarr

“He got stuck in straight away and got his hands right into the mud and when he found the feather I had to hold it for him until he had nearly finished, as he was determined that it was going to sit on the top!”

Making a mud pie consists of creating a mixture of water and soil and playing or pretending to make food or a pie and has been a children's activity or game for generations.

Mud pies are not meant to be eaten (although they can be thrown in the face!) and are widely recognised for aiding a child’s development through creativity, imagination and learning to use their hands for complicated tasks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competitors entered the World Championships by creating a mud pie at the dedicated Mud Pie Zone at Manor Farm Park & Woodlands, at home, or wherever they could find mud, and posting on the farm’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/manorfarmparkandwoodlands

Mud pie

Entries were judged on creativity, use of decorations and splatability – the amount of mess created if thrown and the winner will receive a family day pass for Manor Farm Park & Woodlands and a specially-created gold mud-al trophy.

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands Chief Operations Officer Jordan St Germain said: “We are passionate about creating a family attraction that encourages good, wholesome fun and the enjoyment of nature and getting out into the fresh air.

“We knew that the competition would be the perfect way to do that but even we were bowled over by the high standard of entries and the amazing creativity shown.

“Reuben’s mud pie was fantastic and he is a worthy winner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands offers a full day of fun for children and grown-ups alike and is the perfect destination for young families. Situated in more than 25 acres of countryside and just 10 minutes from the M1 motorway, it has more than 20 different species of animals to see, woodlands to explore and both indoor and outdoor play areas to discover.

From Saturday May 3 to Monday May 5 visitors can enjoy a bounty of pirate fun.

Activities include:

Panning for pirate gold.

Playing pirate games.

A competition to find the best dressed pirate!

From Saturday May 24 to Sunday June 1, the farm is going prehistoric for the half-term holidays with a week of dinosaur-themed fun!

Explore The World of Dinosaur Roar! Discovery Trail and track down seven giant dinosaurs lurking in our woodland.

Meet ‘Squeak’ the friendly Compsognathus from The World of Dinosaur Roar!

Dig like a palaeontologist to unearth dinosaur skeletons and sift for fossils and receive a Junior Palaeontologist certificate.

Dance with Vonnie the Velociraptor and join in with dino games - stomp, roar and shake those tails!

Manor Farm Park & Woodlands is dedicated to environmental conservation and community engagement. The park provides a range of activities and events that cater to families and nature enthusiasts alike. From seasonal attractions to educational programs, it offers a memorable and enriching experience for all visitors.

Also included in the admission price is:

Entry to the Indoor Playbarn, Nottinghamshire's largest indoor play centre.

The World of Dinosaur Roar! Discovery Trail.

A daily falconry demonstration (weather permitting).

And a full day of animal activities, including animal petting and donkey grooming

People can book online and save £2 per person.

For further information go to www.manorfarm.info