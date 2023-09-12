What's on this Weekend?: 10th Anniversary of Festival of Food and Drink at Thoresby Park

Watch more videos on Shots!

The festival’s sensational line up of celebrity guests include renowned Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt, Bake Off The Professionals judge Cherish Finden, Great British Bake Off finalists Janusz Domagala and Sandro Farmhouse, and Dirty Vegan star Matt Pritchard, amongst many others.

Visitors can pop into the 500 seat Cookery Theatre for these free demonstrations throughout the day and gain inspiration and top tips.

At the heart of the festival is a fantastic selection of over 160 local food and drink traders, boasting numerous award-winning creations. From mouth-watering street cuisine to irresistible cocktails, delightful sweet treats and beverages, Festival of Food and Drink attendees will have the opportunity to savour the finest offerings from across the region and beyond.

To compliment the culinary delights, local artisans will showcase their finest crafts, homewares and garden treasures, promising a fantastic shopping experience.

Get ready for some awe-inspiring gastronomy, and ignite your senses with the captivating spectacle of live fire cooking in the Savage BBQ feature area.

Here, the Fire Cage cooking demonstrations will showcase the mastery of open-fire cooking techniques, presenting delicious dishes such as Korean-style pulled pork, and savoury vegetable fritters that can be recreated at home. BBQ enthusiasts, this is the place to be!

The festival is a playground for visitors of all ages, especially the young ones!

Matt Tebbutt will appear at the Festival of Food and Drink this weekend

The Children’s Cookery School is a returning favourite, with six daily sessions led by skilled tutors, to teach budding chefs aged 6-14 how to make some of their favourite foods.

From crafting butter, to concocting cheese, ice cream and pasta, they are sure to leave the tent with new skills and some tasty treats.Parents will need to be quick, as these sessions cost just £2 per child, and are booked on a first come first served basis on the day.

Additional free sessions for children include an arts and crafts station hosted by Artventurers, along with a Circus School for those wanting to brush up on their juggling and balancing skills.

The festival grounds will be buzzing with excitement and adventure with archery, face painting and fairground rides also on offer, ensuring there is something for the whole family.

Adding to the festival ambiance, crowd favourite John Adams will be returning to provide live music on both Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will also feature a DJ who will keep the energy soaring throughout the event. Enjoy the relaxed beats as you celebrate Festival of Food and Drink’s ten year milestone.

“We’re turning up the flavour and fun for our tenth anniversary in our new home of Thoresby Park!

"We are committed to providing something for everybody at the event, from the large range of activities and workshops on offer, and exhibitors to suit all interests, to making sure that we cater for all dietary requirements. This is a celebration you won’t want to miss” said Bev Channell, Festival Organiser.

For visitors seeking a hands-on experience, Festival of Food and Drink is offering a selection of immersive tasting sessions.

Dive into Cartwheel Coffee Roasters’ Coffee Tasting and Brewing sessions, or stir things up with Rhubarbar Events Cocktail Making sessions.

Wine enthusiasts can also rejoice as Woodthorpe Wines return to the festival with their Wine Tasting sessions.

These workshops can be easily added to your Entry Ticket when booking in advance via the event website.

Festival of Food and Drink takes place at Thoresby Park across the weekend of Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September. Secure your ticket to the festival’s tenth anniversary celebrations by pre-booking your tickets at: https://festivaloffoodanddrink.com.

Advance tickets start at just £10.00 per adult and £8.00 per child (aged 6-16), with a family ticket costing £32.00 (2 adults and 2 children). Children under 6 can attend the festival for free. Advance tickets also include FREE Parking.