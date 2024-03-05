West Notts Wildcats
New free community football sessions for aged 5 -11 girls at West Notts College ran by teachers and students to support the increase of participation in the local area.
West Notts College have collaborated with the local football association to be able to deliver free community football sessions to females aged 5-11 year olds.
The Wildcats initiative allows West Notts staff and students to host and deliver enjoyable, informative sessions to ignite the enthusiasm for females in the local area to start and remain playing, and enjoying football.
The sessions are every Tuesday during term time from 17.00 - 17.45 in the Sports Hall at West Notts College, Derby Road, NG18 5BH.
Comfortable sports attire and a drink is all you need. To book onto our FREE sessions, please complete the link below. For any further information, please email: [email protected]