Watch Disney’s Encanto come to life in Nottingham with a wonderful live orchestra

Encanto in Concert comes to Nottingham for the first time this spring half term when Disney’s award winning film is brought to life with a full 80 piece orchestra performing the score.

The one off show on 21 February will bring the magic of live performance to a family audience where they will see how music is created right in front of their eyes. The full orchestra will be playing on stage in sync with the family favourite film.

With a score by Lin Manuel Miranda, the composer of Hamilton and Moana fame, featuring South American music, the orchestra has sourced traditional instruments to create the authentic sounds. It’s all part of a commitment to delivering a life affirming experience that captures the magic of the beloved film.

A bespoke lighting design will surround the audience with the sights and sounds of the village where the Madrigals live in a magical house in the mountains of Columbia.

Paul Murphy, Limelight Orchestra Musical Director, said: “Families can enjoy a wonderful live performance delivered in a modern accessible way. It’s going to be a really exciting event that will last long in the memory. We firmly believe that giving as many children as possible access to high quality live experiences is absolutely of vital importance to their own creative imaginations and to nurture an audience for the arts in the future.”

The film tells the story of Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, who discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, and may be her family’s last hope. Mirabel Madrigal breaks new ground as the first Disney heroine to wear glasses, a detail that has resonated with many viewers who wear glasses themselves.

With the orchestra playing the full score including one of the film’s most popular songs ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’, the audience is sure to have a great evening.

Previously performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall and by the Halle in Manchester, this is a chance to experience Encanto Concert Live To Film, the only one taking place in the UK in 2025.

Performed by The Limelight Orchestra, this event is produced in association with Gloworm Events, the family focused events company behind the East Midlands leading family festival.

Tickets for the show on 21 February at 6.30pm start from £15 (plus booking fee). Under 14s to be accompanied by an adult. Suitable for four-year-olds and upwards.

Run time: 2 hr 15 minutes with a 30 minute interval.

Tickets can be bought here https://www.gigantic.com/disney-encanto-in-concert-live-tickets/nottingham-motorpoint-arena/2025-02-21-17-00