Wartime growers to receive anniversary tribute as county show gets set to return

A VE Day parade celebrating how the county helped keep wartime Britain from going hungry is among a number of exciting new attractions being lined up as part of this year’s Nottinghamshire County Show.

The event will take place on May 10 when thousands of people, hundreds of animals and many dozens of traders will once again descend on Newark Showground for what is undoubtedly the biggest day in the county’s farming calendar.

There will be familiar favourites, including the ever-popular livestock competitions, food and drink stands, the Make, Bake and Grow section, the Nottinghamshire Young Farmers’ lawnmower race, equestrian events and music. And the show will see a new act making its debut in the main ring, in the form of the Squibb Freestyle motorcycle stunt show, a daredevil display of speed and gravity-defying tricks.

This year’s event is the 140th county show, after it began life as the Newark Show in 1868, when a group of local farmers got together to meet up and show off their livestock. It has taken place ever since, apart from when life was affected by disruptions such as the world wars and the COVID-19 pandemic.

History will also be in the air when organisers mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, when the country received word that the war with Germany was over, in May 1945.The parade will celebrate Nottinghamshire agriculture’s contribution to the war effort, which saw its fields tended by the Land Girls – the hundreds of women who volunteered to take on the jobs left behind when the men went off to war.

Elsewhere, there will be a dog show, a family-friendly farmyard and friends section featuring miniature donkeys and animals from White Post Farm, countryside games and the community zone – a hub of activities showcasing county organisations, performers, bands, and musicians.

The Nottinghamshire County Show is organised by the Newark and Nottinghamshire Agricultural Society, a registered agricultural charity, which uses the show to promote the contribution the sector makes to society.

Its show organiser, Elizabeth Halsall, said: “This year we wanted to celebrate the fact that this is our 140th show and mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, so we have planned events for both.

Young creators will be able to compete for prizes in the Make, Bake and Grow section of the Nottinghamshire County Show.

“The show will have changed a lot since 1868, but one thing has never changed and that’s the importance of the farming community to our way of life, which is why we go to such great lengths to celebrate it every year.

“It takes a year’s work to put the show together and we’re really pleased with what we’ve got in store for 2025. From the events in the main ring to the livestock competitions, the food and drink and the VE Day celebrations, there is plenty organised to give our visitors a full day out.

”Tickets are now on sale and are available at a discounted rate of £14 until May 2. For more information or to find out how to become a member of the Society and enjoy exclusive access – visit www.nottinghamshirecountyshow.com