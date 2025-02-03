Warsop Health Hub launches free after dark walking club in support of This Girl Can campaign

Warsop Health Hub has launched a free to attend night-time walking club to show its backing for This Girl Can’s (TGC) Let’s Lift the Curfew campaign, which aims to highlight the fact that almost 75% of women alter their outdoor activity routines during the winter months.

Recent research from TGC has shown that around one in four (24%) women ensure they take well-lit routes, almost a quarter (23%) avoid certain areas altogether and one in five (20%) glance behind them to ensure they’re not being followed, while exercising after dark.

Brian Taylor, chair of More Community Leisure Trust, which operates the centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, said:

“It’s important that people are able to stay active whatever the time of year. Dark nights should not mean women or men have to miss out on the many benefits of outdoor exercising.

“To show our support for the Let’s Lift the Curfew campaign, we have launched a new walking club, which will set off each Thursday at 4.30pm from our reception. The session will be led by a member of our fitness team, with the group walking one lap around the Carr Lane Park. We’ll also be providing torches and glow sticks for all walkers!

“Although we are aiming this primarily at women, if there are any men who’d like to take part each week, we’d be happy to welcome them. After the session, we’ll be laying on coffee or water for everyone!”

Councillor Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, said:

“We know that feeling safe and supported while exercising is essential in our communities, and this initiative provides a fantastic opportunity for women to stay active, build confidence, and enjoy walking in a safe, welcoming environment.

“Encouraging more people to lead happy and healthy lifestyles is a priority for us, and links perfectly with the ethos of the Warsop Health Hub. I am proud we have a space where our communities can connect, support one another, and experience the physical and mental health benefits of regular exercise.

“I encourage everyone to come along and get involved.”

To sign up to the walking club, please contact the team on: Contact Us | Warsop Health Hub or call 0330 109 9120.

This is a free session open to all, not just customers of the leisure centre.

Warsop Health Hub, Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Fitness & Swimming Complex are operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Mansfield District Council.