Visit a fabulous snowdrop garden this weekend in Nuthall, open for the National Garden Scheme
Friday 2nd February and Sunday 4th February from 10 am to 3.30 pm, 1 Highfield Road, Nuthall NG16 1BQ.
Spring is surely just around the corner when the snowdrops appear and this weekend there is an opportunity to visit a wonderful snowdrop and spring flower garden. The owners are serious snowdrop enthusiasts and the garden is home to 700+ varieties, with 300 varieties in the garden and many more on show benches.
This garden was featured in the Royal Horticultural Society Plant Review Magazine in December 2022.
Enjoy refreshments in the garden, plants including snowdrops for sale, cashless payments available.