Via East Midlands to promote safety with community roadshow

Event poster for event at Floralands Farm Park

Via East Midlands, Nottinghamshire County Council’s (NCC) highways partner, is set to host the first in a series of safety roadshows on Thursday, 1 May at Floralands Farm Park in Lambley, Nottingham, from 10am till 2pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drop-in event is free to attend, and members of the public can call in to chat to friendly experts during the event to address their safety concerns.

In addition to Via’s Road Safety Team, specialists from Age UK, Specsavers, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, Nottinghamshire Police, and NHS East Midlands Ambulance Service will be on hand to answer visitors’ queries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kendrick Hourd, Via’s Head of Safer Highways, said, “Building on the success of our previous interventions, we have developed a new approach to our events this year, which will include other organisations that play an important role in protecting our communities.

“The roadshows aim to promote a culture of safety and the public will be able to get advice from the different agencies to help them live safely.

“Engaging with our local communities is vital for safety initiatives to be effective.

“We understand that some topics can be difficult to talk about, driving being one of them. The Road Safety Team will be at these events to offer practical advice and options to help older drivers drive safely for longer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event is the first in a series of roadshows that will be held around the county this year. You will also be able to see Via’s Road Safety Team on:

10 May at the Via stand at The County Show, Newark Showground

14 May at RSPB Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre

16 May at Southwell Garden Centre