Treat for Celine Dion fans at the Mansfield Palace Theatre

Alexandra Darby, who plays Celine Dion in the show My Heart Will Go On – which is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre on Thursday, September 26 – just recently recorded the “ghost vocals” for Sony Music on a mash-up of Celine Dion's I'm Alive and The Whispers' And the Beat Goes On.

The dance single, released by Majestic and The Jammin Kid, is officially titled Set My Heart on Fire (I'm Alive & And the Beat Goes On). It was finally released, actually featuring Celine Dion’s vocals.

Alexandra, who fronts the hit international touring tribute production My Heart Will Go On, is very proud to have been asked by the record company to lend her vocal expertise to the project, which now features Celine Dion's original vocals.

“Initially, I believe it was uncertain whether it would be possible to use Celine Dion's impeccable vocals on the recording," says Alexandra. "So, I was asked to come into the Sony studios for a day to lend my own vocals to the recording.

Celine: My Heart Will Go On appears at Mansfield Palace Theatre, Thursday, September 26.

"It was a real honour to be the second-best choice to the original artist! I like to think that I acquitted myself well, but the official recording deservedly features the Queen of Power Ballads' original vocals, and is set for chart success."

Dozens of Celine Dion hits are featured in the internationally-acclaimed stage show Celine: My Heart Will Go On. The hit-packed production is following up on its sold-out 2023 tour with a brand-new spectacular. Brought to the stage by well-established theatre show producers Carlton Entertainment, the Celine: My Heart Will Go On 2024 UK tour promises to be “bigger and better than ever”.

Carlton Entertainment’s Kerry Carlton says: “The concert is a stunning celebration of the music of one of the greatest singers of our time.”

The production stars Alexandra Darby – as seen on ITV’s This Morning – backed by a talented live band. The singer holds a BA Honours in Musical Theatre and was tutored by the team responsible for London’s famous Brit School, which counts Adele, Amy Winehouse, Katie Melua, Katy B, Jessie J, Raye and even actor Tom Holland among its alumni.

Alexandra Darby plays Celine Dion in Celine: My Heart Will Go On at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

“Alexandra has an amazing voice, leading the audience on a magical ride through four decades of hits,” says Kerry.

All of Celine Dion’s million sellers feature, including: The Power of Love, It's All Coming Back To Me Now, I'm Alive, All By Myself, Because You Loved Meand, of course, My Heart Will Go On.

During her long career, Celine amassed 200m sales and bagged herself an Academy Award, Golden Globe and several Grammies.

“Join us for an unmissable evening as we pay homage to the Queen of Power Ballads,” says Kerry. “Then, dance the night away with the glorious concert that is taking Europe by storm!”

Music lovers are encouraged to experience the “next-best-thing to the real artist” and book their seats today.

Tickets can be purchased from the venue’s box office: mansfielf.gov.uk/palacetheatre 01623 633133