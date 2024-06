Pride Fest 2024

We are holding our second pride at Ye Olde ramme in Mansfield

We are holding our second annual pride at Ye Olde Ramme in Mansfield on Saturday 29th June.

We have several drag performers in both local and afar.

We really want to get the ball rolling so Mansfield can finally have its very own pride.

