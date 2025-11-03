Torvill and Dean to switch on Nuthall Christmas Lights for charity

Last year's lights.

A Nottingham family have once again decked their house and garden in thousands of Christmas lights to raise money for charity – which will this year be switched on by Nottingham ice skating legends Torvill and Dean.

The Swift family have been organising the Nuthall Christmas Lights to delight neighbours and visitors for the past 22 years, and have raised more than £250,000 for charity in that time.

Half the money raised each year is given to Nottingham Hospitals Charity’s Hayward House Appeal. Last year the family raised £26,000, half of which went to Hayward House, the palliative care centre at the City Hospital, and the other half of which was donated to When You Wish Upon a Star.

This year will be the final time the family will host the lights, before taking a well-earned rest. They hope the Nuthall Christmas Lights will go out with a bang, and are delighted to have secured Nottingham legends Torvill and Dean to do the big switch-on.

Nuthall Christmas Lights.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will switch on the lights, in Laurel Crescent, Nuthall, at 6pm on Sunday 16th November. Hundreds of spectators attend the switch-on each year, and thousands of people visit the attraction over the festive period.

Visitors are admitted free of charge, but are encouraged to make a donation to the Swifts’ two chosen charities. Tony Swift, his wife Wendy, and stepson Adam, chose to fundraise for Nottingham Hospitals Charity after Wendy’s father, John Sheeran, was diagnosed with terminal cancer 21 years ago. John received treatment at Hayward House and the family chose to thank the staff for the care he received.

Tony said: “As always, we’ve been working on the display since September, and we can’t wait for our visitors to see what we’ve got in store for our grand finale year. We’re so pleased to have Torvill and Dean coming to switch on the lights, and we hope this year’s display will raise a lot of money for our chosen charities.”

People attending the switch-on can buy mince pies, mulled wine and Christmas gifts from the family’s onsite shop. Santa visits the house every Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 8pm until Christmas Eve, and children can meet him in his Grotto and receive a free goody bag.

Last year's donation to Hayward House.

Michelle Dorman, Senior Community Fundraising Manager at Nottingham Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re so grateful to the Swift family for the fantastic amount of effort they put into organising the Nuthall Christmas Lights every year. They have raised a phenomenal amount of money for Hayward House over the years, which has helped to fund things like complementary therapy, counselling sessions and art activities for patients with progressive and terminal illnesses, including those at the end of their lives.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Tony, Wendy and Adam for all their support over the past 22 years. And we can’t wait to see this year’s final display!”

For more information about the Hayward House Appeal, or to find out how you can support Nottingham Hospitals Charity this Christmas, please visit www.nottinghamhospitalscharity.org.uk