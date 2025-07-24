Top activities for families to enjoy across the county this summer

The school holidays are almost here, and there’s lots for children and families to see and do across the county this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights include:

Action-packed days out at Adventures on the shore of Kings Mill Reservoir with High Ropes courses, Net Park fun, the dual Zip Line Experience and brand-new activities for summer.

Holiday clubs for ages 3 to 8 and 13 to 16, hosted by Notts Outdoors at The Mill Adventures Base, are perfect for getting outside, having fun, building confidence and making memories.

Taking on the Summer Reading Challenge at Inspire Libraries and discovering fun for all the family with theatre performances, special events with award-winning authors and illustrators and regular group activities.

Special events at country parks and green spaces, including Rufford Abbey’s interactive time travel trail, Holme Pierrepont’s outdoor activity zone and following in the footsteps of a legendary outlaw at Sherwood’s Robin Hood Festival.

Net park at Adventures

Net park at Adventures

In August, there will be a chance to celebrate all things Notts for the fifth Nottinghamshire Day, marked annually on 25 August. Led by Nottinghamshire County Council, a free event will take place on Saturday 23 August at Sherwood Forest. Headlined by The Sherwood Outlaws and coinciding with the finale of the Robin Hood Festival, it’s set to be an unforgettable day full of exciting performances and activities for all ages.

Councillor Dawn Justice, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm proud to oversee our wonderful country parks and our network of libraries as part of my new role. It’s vital for local families and residents to be able to access free and low-cost activities to keep the kids entertained all summer long.

“Our libraries are welcoming community hubs with so much happening, including the Summer Reading Challenge. This annual activity helps develop children’s literacy skills and instil a life-long love of learning, something that is close to my heart as a former teacher.

Summer holiday fun for families

“County parks and green spaces across the county are perfect for a family day out, as well as hosting world-class events that boost our visitor economy by attracting visitors from around the world.

“And to bring the summer holidays to a close, we will be celebrating our county and its people with the free Nottinghamshire Day event at Sherwood Forest. Once again, the line-up is fantastic with performances and activities for all to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featured activities include:

Summer Reading Challenge

• Location: All Inspire libraries

• Date: 5 July to 7 September

• Price: FREE

• Ages 4 to 11

This summer, Nottinghamshire libraries are tapping into a world of imagination through reading, fantasy and the magical world of storytelling to celebrate nature and the great outdoors.

The challenge invites children to read six or more library books over the summer. There are stickers to collect along the way and a medal and certificate for every child who completes the challenge.

Adventures at Mill Waters

• Location: Mill Waters, King’s Mill Reservoir, Sutton in Ashfield, NG17 4PA

• Date: Every day of the summer holiday

• Price: Activity dependent

• Ages 3+

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unforgettable experiences for all ages high above Mill Waters! Adventures await on the shore of King's Mill Reservoir, Sutton-in-Ashfield with fun activities for all the family.

At Adventures, you can discover high-flying excitement for all ages! Take on High Trek or High Trek Plus or bounce your way through the Net Park.

Robin Hood Festival

• Location: Sherwood Forest NNR, Edwinstowe, NG21 9RN

• Date: Every weekend of the summer holiday

• Price: Event dependent

• All ages

Every weekend over the summer holiday

Now in its 39th year, the annual festival celebrating Robin Hood, Lady Marian and their merry band is back! Each weekend throughout the summer, enjoy exciting activities at Sherwood Forest, the home of our legendary outlaw.

Notts Outdoors holiday clubs

• Location: Mill Adventure Base, Kingsmill Reservoir Sherwood Way South, Sutton-In-Ashfield NG17 4PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Date: Every weekday (excluding bank holidays) | 4 to 8 August

• Price: £40 per day or £175 for the full week | £225 for the full week

• Ages 7 to 13 and 13 to 16

A holiday club with a difference!

At The Mill Adventure Base, your child will get to try exciting new activities, learn new skills, and make new friends, all while having fun. Book for a single day or a whole week of adventures!

Plus, brand new for this year, older children can join in the fun with the Teens Holiday Club. An unforgettable week of outdoor exploration, confidence-building, and friendship-making.

Time Travel Trail

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Location: Rufford Abbey Country Park, Ollerton, Nottinghamshire, NG22 9DF

• Date: 19 July to 2 September, 10am to 3pm

• Price: £3 per trail sheet

• All ages

Travel through the centuries as you explore the park, meeting characters from different eras along the way. Each stop on the trail brings a new surprise as history comes to life before your eyes.

It’s a playful, interactive way to learn about the past while enjoying a great day out.

Simply pick up your trail sheet and prize from the Courtyard Gift Shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Day Celebration

• Location: Sherwood Forest NNR, Edwinstowe, NG21 9RN

• Date: Saturday 23 August 2025

• Price: Free. Car parking charges apply.

• All ages

Nottinghamshire Day celebrations return to Sherwood Forest! Enjoy a headline performance from the Sherwood Outlaws, activities for all ages throughout the day, stalls, storytelling, music and more. Additional charges apply for some activities, such as axe throwing and have-a-go archery.

This event is part of the Robin Hood Festival.