Trio of stars to return for Mansfield panto Sleeping Beauty

Pantomime returns to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre this year, to give the town ‘the Christmas it’s been longing for’.

Sleeping Beauty – the theatre’s biggest selling panto to date – was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but instead will be arriving in Mansfield this November.

And tickets are now on sale for the show, which runs from Saturday, November 27, through to Sunday, January 2.

Comedy favourite Adam Moss is returning to the Palace Theatre stage.

A theatre spokeswoman said: “Tickets for this classic Palace panto have been on sale since November 2019.

“If there are certain dates that work best for you, we urge panto fans to get their favourite seats booked and secured for this favourite tale, as it is sure to sell fast with theatres returning post-lockdown.”

‘Let the mayhem begin’

Amy Thompson is Princess Briar Rose in Sleeping Beauty.

And three popular panto stars will be returning for starring roles.

Comedy favourite Adam Moss – who hit national headlines when he proposed to his then girlfriend Karen Tomkins on stage at the Palace during a performance of Peter Pan in 2016 – returns to play Silly Billy, a role he played at the Palace in 2014.

“All I can say is let the mayhem begin,” he said. “I really missed you guys last year so I’ve got to make up for lost time.”

And another star of Sleeping Beauty in 2014 will reprise her role when Channel 5 Milkshake presenter Amy Thompson returns to play Princess Briar Rose again.

Adam Moss is Silly Billy in Sleeping Beauty, at the Palace Theatre this Christmas.

She said: “The thing with theatre is you give that bit more energy – and you certainly get it back in Mansfield. I can’t wait to come back.”

Joining them on stage will be a star of the 2017 panto in Rebecca Wheatley. The Casualty star, who played the Vegetable Fairy in Jack and the Beanstalk four years ago, will play the Good Fairy.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, is among those excited for the show.

“We all know how much Mansfield loves its panto. I urge you to get behind your local theatre and get your tickets booked,” he said.

“I know it’s going to be a fantastic show for all the family.”

Tickets are available via mansfieldpalace.co.uk or by calling 01623 633133.