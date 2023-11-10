A gifted student from Sutton in Ashfield is one step closer to achieving her dream of becoming a professional dancer after landing a place at Liverpool Theatre School, which has helped shape the careers of thousands of successful performers.

Mia Handbury (19) secured a coveted place on an elite dance training programme at Liverpool Theatre School following her exceptional performance during the auditions for the prestigious performing arts school.

The former Quarrydale Academy student, who also attended Excelsior Dance Studios and Unity Notts, has her sights set on a career in dance. She is aiming to join the long list of successful Liverpool Theatre School graduates who can been seen dancing around the world or appearing in hit shows such as SIX, Blood Brothers, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and the West End adaptation of Frozen.

Speaking on Mia’s audition for Liverpool Theatre School, Principal, Maxine Ellis, said: “We were blown away by Mia’s performance during the auditions. She clearly has a real passion for dance and plenty of natural talent.

“As an extremely gifted young performer, Mia is well deserving of a place on the elite dance training programme at Liverpool Theatre School and we’re looking forward to helping her prepare for an exciting career in the industry.”

Mia said: “I was so happy when I found out I’d been accepted onto the dance course at Liverpool Theatre School. My dream is to become a professional dancer, so this is an incredible opportunity. I feel very lucky and excited about my new adventure.”

Liverpool Theatre School, whose patrons include dance legend Wayne Sleep OBE, accepts only the most talented students on its elite training programmes. Providing Trinity and BTEC qualifications in dance, musical theatre and acting, all courses at Liverpool Theatre School are designed to prepare young people for careers in the performing arts industry.

The Ofsted ‘outstanding’ Liverpool Theatre School regularly stages shows at local theatres with final year students having the opportunity to perform in front of an audience of industry influencers on the West End stage. The performing arts school also offers a number of fully funded places and bursaries to help make professional training more accessible including the Sir Ken Dodd Scholarship and the DaDAs (Dance and Drama Awards).