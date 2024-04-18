Talented students collaborate to bring plays to the stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a competition earlier this year where the theme was ‘Our Planet’, two East Midlands-based playwrights, Adam Iqbal and Will Charlton won the competition and following the development of their work, Write Track will be presenting both plays on Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 April.

Adam Iqbal’s take on Our Planet leads us into the future and a world that is damaged and polluted. Olivia lives with her Mum and Dad. They do their best to survive, believing they may be the only people left on the planet. The family strives to survive by growing food and tending to the one single apple tree left hoping it will bear fruit. Then a Stranger arrives …

Our Planet by Will Charlton takes us into the world of four students Chloe, Esther, Jordan and Kai who all have differing views on their planet but for now it is time to go out and party. Chloe and Esther lead the way, but Kai wants to stay at home and Jordan reluctantly goes with the girls when he feels he should stay with Kai. We all wish we could go back in time and do things differently, but in this world, can we?

West Notts College's performing arts students will be taking to the stage next week

Seven current students from the college’s Level 2 and 3 acting courses will be starring in the shows as well as one former student.