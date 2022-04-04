Spectacular! Trailblazing tour of War of the Worlds hits stage

Production Still from 2010-2011 The War Of The Worlds Tour (photo: Roy Smiljanic)

Jeff Wayne’s musical spectacular continues as newly updated extravaganza show

Based Based on HG Wells’ dark Victorian tale, it remains a firm favourite to millions around the world.

In 2006 the first TWOTW tour was considered a cutting-edge production with six trucks filled to the brim, writes Martin Hutchinson.

In 2022, marking a momentous 16 years of touring, the production will be up to 12 trucks and with it a host of ingredients and special effects that will challenge and excite the senses for audiences of all ages, all set to Jeff’s iconic score.

Jeff Wayne’s double album was originally released by CBS Records in 1978 featuring Richard Burton, The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward, David Essex and Julie Covington.

The LP enjoyed huge success and critical acclaim across the globe with over 16 million records sold, spending over 330 weeks in UK album charts.

The album also achieved two international hit singles Forever Autumn and The Eve of The War.

It has been top ten in 22 countries and number one in 11 of them.

In 2012 the New Generation double album was released, featuring an expanded story-line with a new cast including Liam Neeson, Take That’s Gary Barlow, Joss Stone and Kaiser Chief’s Ricky Wilson.

Jeff’s Musical Version has also won two prestigious UK Ivor Novello Awards, US Best Recording in Science Fiction and Fantasy - judges included Alfred Hitchcock, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg - as well as winning for Jeff Classic Rock’s Showman of The Year Award following the debut arena tour in 2006.

Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds has grown into a true classic, acquiring new generations of devoted followers since its original release.

It has now been seen in London’s West End, a chart-topping five-hour Audible Audiobook featuring Michael Sheen, Taron Egerton and Theo James.

And in 2019 Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience opened at London’s Old Metal Exchange to win THEA Award, Oscar of the interactive world.

Now COVID-compliant, it is re-opening again from May.

The 2006 DVD topped UK Music DVD Charts for seven consecutive weeks and was seen for a year on Sky Arts TV, 2012 DVD also enjoying great success.

For the latest tour, Jeff has combined elements of both original stage version and New Generation shows as well as adding new sections.

“The show has been developed for this tour.

“There are new things added and there is a balance of ingredients that make it fresh.”

Shows contain iconic three-tonne 30-feet tall Martian Fighting Machine, firing real-flame heat rays.

Tickets are available from box offices and all usual agencies.

April tour dates ...

1 Manchester AO Arena

2 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

3 Leeds First Direct Arena

5 Hull Bonus Arena

6 Liverpool M&S Arena

7 Newcastle Utilita Arena