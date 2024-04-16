'Kindness: A Legacy of the Holocaust'
Holocaust Theatre and Education trhough Drama. Kindess is a play based upon the testimony of Hungarian survivor Susan Pollack OBE. It promises that Susan's legacy of her testimony of the Holocaust stays with you for a very long time.
Susan Pollack OBE, aged only 13 years old when she was sent to the notorious Auschwitz-Birkenau in the summer of 1944. Interwoven are a number of complementary narratives, including that of Mala Zimetbaum and Edek Galinski whose stunning love story and spiritual resistance is painted across a backdrop of one of the darkest periods in human history.
Kindness has been described as "beautiful and empowering" and "compelling and emotive". It promises that Susan's testimony stays with you for a very long time.
The performance is Sunday 21st April at 1pm-2pm.
Tickets are available to book: www.holocaust.org.uk/whats-on