Enjoy a bargain theatre trip in Mansfield with tickets just £10

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre has launched a January sale - with tickets to a number of shows priced just £10 each.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 4:02 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 4:08 pm

A spokeswoman for the Leeming Street venue said: “It’s still early January and as everyone returns to work, school and their normal routines, we'd like to say Happy New Year to our fab customers and supporters.“And what better way to kick-start the year than with a January Sale. You can save money on tickets for most shows in January - with tickets at just £10 each.”

Shows available for just £10 include Johnny Cash Roadshow, Greatest Songs from the Movies, A Celebration of Father Ted with Joe Rooney, Happy Days are here again!, A Bit of a Carry On and Bootleg Boss.

To book tickets, visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk and use code JANUARY10 before you select your seats online – the same code can also be used when calling the box office on 01623 633133.

