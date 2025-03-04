The ‘weight’ is over for antique collectors to own a piece of Nottinghamshire’s trading past

Historical enthusiasts and antique collectors will be able to bid to get their hands on a range of quirky and obsolete metrology equipment when they are put under the hammer on 12 March.

The antique metrology equipment was previously owned by Nottinghamshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service and includes a wide range of weighing scales, weights, capacity measures and various other pieces, some of which date back to Victorian times. Many of the items are of significant local historical value, bearing inscriptions such as “County of Nottingham” and some have inspectors’ stamps from as far back as 1880.

Specific items that may be of interest to collectors include a collection of Victorian customs officer’s stamps, many of which include inspector’s numbers and a crown mark, a set of attractively colourful egg grading poises from the 1950s in a polished wooden case, and a levelling and height regulating stand for capacity measures dating back to circa 1890.

The equipment itself is now obsolete for several reasons, including the shift from imperial to metric measures and advances in technology. While the equipment might be redundant, weights and measures inspectors continue to play a key role within the Trading Standards service, as they have done since responsibility for this area was given to county councils as part of the Local Government Act 1888. Today officers use more modern equipment to carry out inspections of suppliers and retailers across Nottinghamshire to make sure that residents are getting what they pay for in the quantities stated.

Levelling and height regulating stand for capacity measures, c.1890.

Funds raised from the sale of the auctioned items will be used to contribute towards the costs of the council’s Trading Standards service. This includes protecting residents against rogue traders, supporting businesses to enable them to trade well and helping to manage the health and welfare of the county’s livestock.

In addition to the auction, the council has selected a few key pieces that will be displayed in county council buildings and archive collections across the county to give residents the opportunity to appreciate the craftmanship behind these historical items.

Councillor Gordon Wheeler, Deputy Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The upcoming auction offers antique collectors and enthusiasts a unique chance to purchase a bit of Nottinghamshire’s history. There are so many wonderful looking items going up for sale, including inspectors’ beam scales, weights, egg poises and petrol pump measures. Each piece reflects the rich history and craftsmanship of a bygone era. These items are not just functional equipment, but also beautiful artifacts that offer a glimpse into the past.”

The items are being sold as part of over 490 lots going under the hammer in ‘The Fine Collectors Sale’, which is being run by Flints Auctions, beginning at 10am on Wednesday 12 March. Full details of the items that are up for auction can be viewed at: The Fine Collectors Sale. There will be no bidding from the saleroom floor during the auction, but live bidding will be available at www.flintsauctions.com, www.thesaleroom.com, www.liveautioneers.com and www.invaluable.com. All of the lots are available for viewing before 12 March, those who are interested are advised to call Flints Auctions on 01635 873634 to book an appointment.