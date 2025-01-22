The Sooty Show visits Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National treasure and legend Sooty is set to visit Chesterfield during February Half Term

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sooty Show, a beloved children's television program, has entertained generations with its simple yet hilarious antics.

The show's enduring popularity is a testament to its timeless appeal, captivating audiences of all ages with its slapstick humor, catchy songs, and lovable characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The origins of Sooty can be traced back to 1948 when Harry Corbett, a talented puppeteer, purchased a yellow teddy bear from a Blackpool stall. Little did he know that this unassuming purchase would become the foundation of a television icon. Corbett's son, Matthew, played a pivotal role in the early years of the show, often appearing alongside his father and Sooty.

Sooty Sweep and Soo from CITV

The Sooty Show made its television debut in 1955 on the BBC, quickly gaining popularity among young viewers. Over the years, the show evolved, introducing new characters such as Sweep, the mischievous dog puppet, and Soo, the adorable panda.

The show's format remained largely unchanged, featuring a mix of sketches, songs, and audience participation.The Despite the passage of time, The Sooty Show continues to resonate with audiences. Its simple humour and relatable characters have ensured its place in television history. The show's enduring legacy is a testament to its ability to transcend generations, providing laughter and entertainment for both children and adults.

The Sooty Show remains a timeless treasure, cherished by fans of all ages. Its ability to evoke laughter and nostalgia is a testament to its enduring appeal. As long as there are children who love to laugh, The Sooty Show will continue to entertain and delight audiences around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sooty Show's legacy is one of laughter, joy, and enduring entertainment. Its ability to connect with audiences of all ages is a testament to its timeless appeal.

The Sooty show presented by George Akid will be at Chesterfield Rose Theatre on February 17 with two shows at 11.30am and 2.30pm https://www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk/