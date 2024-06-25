The Romans return to Titchfield Park this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular outdoor theatre company, Oddsocks Productions, presents Julius Caesar at Titchfield Park on Sunday 30 June at 5pm.

Did you know that the Romans had a fortress and civilian settlement between Mansfield Woodhouse and Pleasley and that a cashe of denarii (300-400 Roman Silver coins) was famously found near King’s Mill in 1849? No? Well now they are back, but not to claim their stash.

This June, you can find Roman soldiers, conspirators and even Emperor Caesar himself fighting it out at Titchfield Park as the ever-popular Oddsocks Productions performs Shakepeare’s Julius Caesar at Titchfield Park, as part of Mansfield Palace Theatre’s open air season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rome 44BC. Egotistical Emperor Julius Caesar is sweating (and it’s not just the heatwave). His liberal Senators are a stabbing pain in the backside. They’ve had enough! Rome is in chaos, trust in the government is weak and the emperor’s fate is written in the stars (or the ‘entrails of a goat’). The peasants are revolting as the most famous political coup in literature is given the Oddsocks treatment. Expect the tearing of togas, the swishing of roman swords, some preposterous puppetry, and the biggest battle scene five actors have ever created. On your marcus, getus setus, let the games begin!

Oddsocks Productions presents Julius Caesar in the open air at Titchfield Park on 30 June at 5pm

Oddsocks productions is excited to be returning to Mansfield this summer with its unique brand of family-friendly, laugh out loud Shakespeare performance to the enthusiastic audience at this fantastic open air venue in the heart of Mansfield this summer as part of a national tour.

Celebrating thirty-five years of touring nationally and internationally this year, Oddsocks is a family run theatre company lead by actor directors Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie who also happen to be husband and wife and are both appearing in the production.

Prepare to laugh your socks off as the bonkers but talented cast of five actors, plus a life-sized puppet or two, pitch up to perform Shakespeare as you’ve never seen it before!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance takes place in the open air. The seating area is uncovered. Please bring your own garden chair, a picnic and dress for all weathers.

Total running time is 2 hours including interval. Suitable for 7+