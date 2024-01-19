The National Holocaust Centre and Museum host 'Into The Melting Pot' play

It was Spain 1492. But it couldn't happen here, or now - could it? Imaginative theatre company The Telling perform Into The Melting Pot at The National Holocaust Centre and Museum on Sunday 4th February.

A play about Jewish, Christian and Muslim women in Spain in 1492 by award-winning Clare Norburn and BAFTA-nominated director Nicholas Renton with lively Medieval and Jewish music.

On Sunday 4th February, 2pm, at The National Holocaust Centre and Museum, Laxton, Nottinghamshire.

Into The Melting Pot

BAFTA-nominated Nicholas Renton directs Into The Melting Pot which stars leading actor of stage and screen Clara Perez and critically acclaimed music and theatre company The Telling. The half concert/half play where music and theatre collide tells the story of a Jewish woman caught up in the conflict of 1492 and channels the stories of others. Set in the beautiful rural setting of The National Holocaust Centre and Museum, this performance will bring life to the historic fight against anti-Jewish hate that still continues today.

To book tickets: www.holocaust.org.uk/whats-on