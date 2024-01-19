The National Holocaust Centre and Museum host 'Into The Melting Pot' play
A play about Jewish, Christian and Muslim women in Spain in 1492 by award-winning Clare Norburn and BAFTA-nominated director Nicholas Renton with lively Medieval and Jewish music.
Into The Melting Pot, written by Clare Norburn, directed by Nicolas Renton, performed by The Telling.
On Sunday 4th February, 2pm, at The National Holocaust Centre and Museum, Laxton, Nottinghamshire.
BAFTA-nominated Nicholas Renton directs Into The Melting Pot which stars leading actor of stage and screen Clara Perez and critically acclaimed music and theatre company The Telling. The half concert/half play where music and theatre collide tells the story of a Jewish woman caught up in the conflict of 1492 and channels the stories of others. Set in the beautiful rural setting of The National Holocaust Centre and Museum, this performance will bring life to the historic fight against anti-Jewish hate that still continues today.
To book tickets: www.holocaust.org.uk/whats-on
The National Holocaust Centre and Museum is the only place of Holocaust education founded by Christians in the world. As such we communicate the memory of the Holocaust for a thoroughly contemporary purpose: to grow a community of 'critical thinkers' right across society, able to question the misinformation, stereotypes and conspiracy theories which are driving today's racist hate.