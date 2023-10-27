Oxton Farm has thousands of pumpkins and gourds just waiting to be picked.

We're suckers for an autumnal day out, from ghost tours to crisp walks with hot chocolate, we just can't get enough of this time of year.

But nothing quite screams Autumn – or Halloween for that matter – quite like a pumpkin patch.

Pumpkin patches have only really risen to fashion in recent years and honestly, we're a bit stumped as to why we weren't flocking to them before.

Nothing screams autumn more than PYO pumpkins.

The sea of orange pumpkins just waiting to be picked, creates the perfect background for an autumnal afternoon with your loved ones - big or small.

And luckily for you, there's one not far from home here in Nottingham.

Set in the rolling Nottinghamshire countryside, Oxton Pumpkin Patch is a 20-minute drive away from Mansfield.

And it has thousands of pumpkins, squashes and gourds just waiting to be picked by you.

The pumpkin patch is open daily from 9:30am until 5pm on October 31.

To make the experience even better, there is no need to book and it's free to enter – and park too!

Pumpkin prices range from £3-£9 depending on size and variety. Both cash and card are accepted.

Sadly there are no dogs allowed, so you'll need to leave your four-legged friends at home.