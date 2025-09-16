the Teversal Art Group

An exhibition of local artworks will take place on the 26th/27th/28th September at the Church of Saint Katherine's and the Manor Room in Old Teversal.

Art Group Exhibition Announcement

Celebrating 18 Years Together

Raffle Prize

We are delighted to share that our art group has been gathering for 18 years in the Manor room at Teversal. Over the years, our members have created a diverse selection of original artwork, which we are excited to present.

Special Tribute

With the gracious permission of Karen Bradshaw and in memory of Philip, the exhibition will include a special display of Philip’s remarkable paintings depicting local historic buildings.

Exhibition Details

St Katherine's Church watercolour

The event will be held at St Katherine’s Church as well as in the Manor room. Attendees will be able to enjoy refreshments and participate in tombola and raffle draws, with prizes featuring original artworks created by our group. Admission to the exhibition is free of charge.

Supporting Restoration Efforts

All proceeds from the event will contribute to the restoration of our church.