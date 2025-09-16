Teversal Art Group Exhibition
Art Group Exhibition Announcement
Celebrating 18 Years Together
Raffle Prize
We are delighted to share that our art group has been gathering for 18 years in the Manor room at Teversal. Over the years, our members have created a diverse selection of original artwork, which we are excited to present.
Special Tribute
With the gracious permission of Karen Bradshaw and in memory of Philip, the exhibition will include a special display of Philip’s remarkable paintings depicting local historic buildings.
Exhibition Details
The event will be held at St Katherine’s Church as well as in the Manor room. Attendees will be able to enjoy refreshments and participate in tombola and raffle draws, with prizes featuring original artworks created by our group. Admission to the exhibition is free of charge.
Supporting Restoration Efforts
All proceeds from the event will contribute to the restoration of our church.