Tattoo art exhibition at Mansfield Museum

A new exhibition has opened at Mansfield Museum which aims to show that the fascinating world of tattooing is more than skin deep.

Tattooing in the UK - Miners, Misconceptions and His Majesty is free and runs until Saturday 29 March.

It delves into the artistry, cultural significance, and evolving perceptions of tattoos, highlighting their place within British society.

Local tattoo artist Sean Colgrave inspired the venue to stage the exhibition after he met members of staff at an out-of-hours event in the museum called “cocktails with the collection” last year.

The museum worked closely with Sean to shape the displays and source exhibits, some of which have been loaned by Liverpool Tattoo Museum.

The exhibition also features hundreds of images of local people taken by Ian Dearman, Development Officer for Digital, after the museum set up a pop-up studio in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre and invited members of the public to have their tattoos photographed.

Sean said: “We are dead excited to have the museum run this exhibition. Tattoos are more than just skin deep. They are history, art - and sometimes the best or worst conversation starter at family dinners!

“The exhibition explores tattoo history, debunks a few myths and gives body art a well deserved spotlight within the wider context of fine art. This exhibition shows that tattoos are no less artistic than the oils on canvas beside it. The art is simple, bold and timeless. It deserves to be framed and admired.

“The beauty of tattoos is they always tell a story – maybe where you have come from or maybe where you are going. They celebrate individuality, culture, and life itself.

“Tattoos have long been part of British working class life. For miners, sailors and soldiers, getting inked wasn’t about keeping up with trends and looking good on Instagram; it was about survival and identity, and culture.

“There are tattoos from all around the world at the exhibition from islands in south Pacific to the skin stitching techniques of the Inuit in Canada.

“Even UK royalty has been inked. Body art has been around for a very very long time – you can find out just how long if you come along to the exhibition.

“And maybe after you have seen it, you’ll want to join the worldwide tattoo community. But don’t worry, we won’t tell your mum!”

Cllr Stuart Richardson, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Growth, said; “The exhibition is part of our work with developing artists under our objectives as a National Portfolio Organisation.

“We really want to work with our local communities - and offer new experiences to visitors.

“This is yet another a really unusual and thought provoking exhibition that we are very proud to present. Tattoo culture is strong in Mansfield so it should have wide appeal.

“I would like to thank Sean for reaching out and for his invaluable collaboration with us.”

Key topics of the exhibition:

· The Beauty in Amtrad: Showcasing the artistry and craftsmanship of traditional tattoo designs, and how intricate patterns and meaningful symbols have been celebrated across generations. It looks at the significance of these designs in both personal and cultural contexts.

· Trendy Aesthetics: Modern trends from minimalist designs to bold statements.

· The History of Ink: From ancient practices to the modern day this section shows the evolution of techniques, styles, and societal perceptions, and how tattoos have become an integral part of personal identity.

· Tools of the Trade: From traditional hand-poked methods to cutting-edge machines, this section examines how advancements in technology have influenced tattooing practices.

· Culture: This area charts the significance of tattoos in communities across the UK, serving as markers of identity, heritage, and personal storytelling.

The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 3pm. The exhibition is wheelchair accessible. For more information go to https://www.mansfield.gov.uk/museum/exhibitions.