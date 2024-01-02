Sutton Rambling Club walk Sunday January 7 Stanton Moor

A scenic 10.5 mile walk from Haddon Hall to Rowsley in the White Peak area, a great way to start the New Year and maybe achieve a New Year resolution.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No need to pre-book, new members are always made most welcome. Shorter walk options are usually available. There are unlikely to be any facilities en route so please bring sufficient food and drink supplies for the day.

The walk will start from the A6 opposite Haddon Hall and after crossing Haddon fields will drop down to explore the attractive Lathkill Dale. Onwards then through the village of Alport into Bradford Dale, another beautiful dale. Then proceeding through two more pretty villages Elton and Birchover before ascending into Stanton Moor to visit the focal point of the day, the historical Nine Ladies Stone Circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After pausing to enjoy this special place we descend through Endcliffe Quarry to Stanton Woodhouse and to our final destination Rowsley village for a 3.45 pm coach departure home. The coach will be in or adjacent to the Peak Village car park.

Nine Ladies stone circle

There may be time for refreshment in the Grouse and Claret pub before boarding the coach.

In the morning the coach will depart from the "Staff Of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am There are other pick up points en route. The coach fare is £12,accompanied juniors free. For further information please contact Helen on 07592886381 or John on 07749164455.