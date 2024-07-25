Sutton Rambling Club Walk: Sunday August 4th Alport Castles
and live on Freeview channel 276
At the commencement of the walk, Fairholmes Visitor Centre, there are refreshments and toilets available. Initially, we head off down the lane past the Derwent Dam and up to the Upper Derwent Reservoir, eventually reaching the temporary settlement known as "Tin Town" Lovely vista to enjoy across the water as we take a short break.
Onwards along the shores to the Howden Reservoir, before taking a fairly steep footpath through the trees up to Alport Castles. The "castles" are a number of gritstone mounds, in effect debris resulting from a major half mile landslip many years ago. Upon reaching this prominent feature we will stop for our main lunch picnic break to have ample time to absorb the beautiful views of valleys and hills.
Refreshed we then make a steady descent and cross the River Alport near Alport Farm. We then proceed along a farm lane taking us to the Snake Road which we cross and continue through a ford.
We then cross Rowlee Bridge and follow a track past Rowlee Farm, after which we turn parallel to the hillside and enjoy another short break with yet more attractive views to savour. There follows a descent through trees to the Bridgeend car park. The final section of this delightful ramble follows the shoreline path beside Ladybower Reservoir back to the Fairholmes Visitor Centre for a 6.30 pm coach departure home.
In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15 am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick-up points between these locations. The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors go free. For further information please contact Sharon on 07811 661104 or John on 07749164455. Alternatively visit our website: www.suttonramblingclub.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.