Sutton Rambling Club Walk: Sunday August 4th Alport Castles

The club continue the popular fortnightly rambles programme with a spectacular 11-mile circular walk in the Dark Peak, focusing on the fascinating Alport Castles rock formations. The walk will start from the Fairholmes Visitor Centre beside the Ladybower Reservoir. New members are always most welcome and there is no requirement to become a member until you have sampled 2 rambles. On this walk you will need to ensure you have sufficient refreshments as there are no facilities during the day. We will enjoy a picnic lunch near Alport Castles.

At the commencement of the walk, Fairholmes Visitor Centre, there are refreshments and toilets available. Initially, we head off down the lane past the Derwent Dam and up to the Upper Derwent Reservoir, eventually reaching the temporary settlement known as "Tin Town" Lovely vista to enjoy across the water as we take a short break.

Onwards along the shores to the Howden Reservoir, before taking a fairly steep footpath through the trees up to Alport Castles. The "castles" are a number of gritstone mounds, in effect debris resulting from a major half mile landslip many years ago. Upon reaching this prominent feature we will stop for our main lunch picnic break to have ample time to absorb the beautiful views of valleys and hills.

Refreshed we then make a steady descent and cross the River Alport near Alport Farm. We then proceed along a farm lane taking us to the Snake Road which we cross and continue through a ford.

We then cross Rowlee Bridge and follow a track past Rowlee Farm, after which we turn parallel to the hillside and enjoy another short break with yet more attractive views to savour. There follows a descent through trees to the Bridgeend car park. The final section of this delightful ramble follows the shoreline path beside Ladybower Reservoir back to the Fairholmes Visitor Centre for a 6.30 pm coach departure home.