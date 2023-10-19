Sutton Rambling Club walk on Sunday October 29

The club launches its fortnightly winter ramble programme with a walk through a a beautiful and relatively unexplored area just to the west of the River Manifold. The route is from Ilam to Hulme End via Grindon and Warslow.

With the end of British Summer Time this will be an 11 mile ramble with a 5pm finish. Please bring sufficient food and drink as there are no refreshment facilities en route. As always new members are most welcome.

The walk begins at the delightful village of Ilam where toilets are available. From Ilam Hall we follow the east bank of the Manifold for a short distance before crossing the river and proceeding to Rushley. From here we head west through Musden Wood which is situated in a beautiful steep sided valley.

At the far end of the wood we move to Slade House and then over high moorland enjoying great views. We then gradually descend along Soles Hollow to reach the River Hamps and the Manifold Trail. After crossing the river we slowly ascend to the pretty village of Grindon for our picnic lunch break. There is a suitable area next to the church.

After this welcome break we walk along a minor road towards Ossoms Hill. During this section of the ramble we get an excellent distant view of Thor"s Cave. We then head north again following a beautiful undulating path down into a wooded valley and pass Broadmeadow Farm. Then cross Wetton Road past Clayton House to the village of Warslow.

Beyond Warslow we weave our way along footpaths and minor roads past Cliff House and Copse Field finishing with a panoramic descent into Hulme End where we rejoin the River Manifold. Tolets avaiable at the Visitor Centre which is at the northern end of the Manifold Trail. There may be time for a drink at the Manifold Inn before boarding the coach outside the visitor centre for a 5pm departure home.