The club continues its popular fortnightly winter programme with a 9 mile linear walk in a rarely visited area of the Dark Peak.

Interesting mixture of moorland, woodland and a reservoir en route. Please ensure that you bring your own refreshments as there are no facilities during the day. There is usually a shorter walk option and new members are always most welcome.

The ramble commences at Smithy Moor just to the west of Stocksbridge, a town in South Yorkshire. We start with a steady climb up a green lane and contour round a hillside to reach the hamlet of Whitwell. Onwards then heading south along the quaintly named Mucky Lane, maybe some mud? We then visit Hunger Hill and the Salter Hills and move north onto Whitwell Moor via The Height. Across Wind Hill and down to Brooks Bank.

We then soon arrive at one of the features of the day namely the Underbank Reservoir to the west of Stocksbridge. We follow eastwards along the shoreline until reaching the dam wall. Then turning briefly west and then north beside the attractive Spring Beck.

The next target will be through Sheephouses Wood and then some quiet road walking northwards to Castle Green at the south east edge of the market town of Penistone. We finish by walking a short stretch of the Trans Pennine Trail aiming to arrive at the church in the centre of Penistone for a 4.30pm coach departure home.

In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff Of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 8.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate, outside the Asda store in Mansfield at 9.30am.

There are other pick up points between these locations. The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free. For further information please contact the walk leader Martin on 01623 513961 or John on 07749164455.