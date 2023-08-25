Sutton Rambling Club Walk on Sunday 3 September Gritstone Trail Stage 2

We begin the ramble from Tegg"s Nose car park where we finished stage 1. Toilets and cafe available . We start from a high vantage point and after a short walk through old quarries we reach Tegg"s Nose itself and descend to the Teggsnose and Bottoms reservoirs.

After skirting Macclesfield Forest we make a gradual descent through delightful countryside to Higher Sutton and Foxbank Farm. There is then a long but gradual climb up Fox Bank towards the oddly named Hill of Rossenclowes. We are now at the very edge of the Peak District, overlooking Manchester and the Cheshire Plain. There will be a break here to absorb the views and have some refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After this short break we continue along the ridge, past Croker Hill to Sutton Common, site of a very prominent radio mast. We then turn abruptly east and descend to the A54 following it briefly before joining a minor but spectacular road called Minn End Lane. This takes us up Golden Slack Hill and along another ridge with great panoramic views, Golden Hill and Wincle Minn follow. Another brief stop here high above Bosley Reservoir with yet another spectacular view of the Cheshire Plain.

Cheshire Plain from Gritstone Trail

Near Hawkslee Farm we turn south east and head inland away from the ridge and across more pastoral ground. Eventually we descend through pretty woodland to cross the Shell Brook. We then ascend the other side of the valley to "Dumkins", the ruins of an abandoned cottage. This is followed by another steady descent to the River Dane at Barleyford Bridge. A short climb takes us up to the Dane Valley Way.

There is now a choice of routes, those feeling tired and thirsty can take a narrow lane direct to Rushton Spencer. The more energetic members of the group take an easy but slightly longer route turning right and following the feeder canal for Rudyard Lake towards the A523. Near here we eventually leave the Trail and take a different path to Rushton Spencer.

The coach will depart from the bus stop adjacent to the Royal Oak pub on the AS23 in Rushton Spencer at 6.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club aim to complete the Gritstone Trail to Kidsgrove in March 2024. The first section was covered on 1 April 2023

Our Skills coach sets off from the "Staff Of Life" pub in Sutton-in -Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate, outside the Asda supermarket in Mansfield at 9.30am.

There are other pick up points between these locations. The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free. There is no necessity to pre-book your seat.