Sutton Rambling Club Walk: Bolsterstone
The walk begins from Bolsterstone, a village perched between two valleys. Starting with a steady descent through the Ewden valley and then exploring the More Hall and m Broomhead Reservoirs. We then head west along Heads Lane and ascend to the trig point at the top of Whitwell Moor. There is a superb 360 degree panorama at this point.
We then descend into the Little Don valley to visit the Underbank Reservoir on the edge of Stocksbridge. The final section of this scenic ramble follows footpaths south east back to Bolsterstone where there should be time for refreshment before a 6.30pm coach departure home
In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am. The coach fare is £12 accompanied juniors free. For further information please ring Sharon on 07811 661104 or John on 07749164455. Alternatively visit our website: www.suttonramblingclub.com
