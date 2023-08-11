The walk starts from the village of Upper Hulme and heads north westwards to the days first viewpoint, Hen Cloud, a splendid solitary rocky outcrop overlooking the Dane Valley. We then proceed to the Roaches, a gritstone edge delineating the western edge of the Peak District. This ridge crowns a wild tract of moorland and for 3 miles overlooks a delightful mix of pastoral scenery. Near to the northern end there will be a mid morning break and an opportunity to enjoy the wonderful scenery.

Onwards then past Roach End, skirting Black Forest and eventually reaching Lud’s Church. This is a rocky rift a quarter of a mile long ranging from 30 to 50 feet in depth. It is reputed to be named after one of the earliest Reformation preachers. There will be time to explore this long narrow chasm with its steep lofty sides.

We then turn eastwards and soon reach our lunchtime destination, the small village of Gradbach. Refreshments available here but please note card only transactions.

After lunch we continue east to Little Hillend and Adder’s Green and then south onto Gib Torr and then past Newstone Farm. There is then a final chance to enjoy more marvellous views as we walk along another gritstone edge Ramshaw Rocks. We then complete the circuit back to Upper Hulme for a 6pm coach departure home.

Our Skills coach sets off from the Staff Of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate, near the Asda supermarket in Mansfield at 9.30am There are other pick up points between these locations. The coach fare is £12, accompanied juniors free.

If you would like further information please contact Helen on 07592 886381 or John on 07749164455.