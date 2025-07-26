Sutton Rambling Club: Sunday August 3 Cheedale Ramble
The starting point will be from the A6 near the village of Taddington. We follow lanes to join up with the Pennine Bridleway and eventually drop down to Cheedale, an attractive steep-sided gorge on the River Wye. We then continue eastwards to the Miller's Dale Station for our lunch break. Refreshments and toilets available.
In the afternoon, we continue eastwards along an old plate-layers track through tunnels and on to the spectacular Monsal Head viaduct. There will be an alternative route to Water cum Jolly Dale. After crossing the A6, we walk through Great Shacklow Wood and then recross the A6 to our final destination, Ashford in the Water, for a coach departure home between 5:30 pm and 6:00 pm.
In the morning, the coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9:17 am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9:30 am. There are other pick-up points en route. The coach fare is £14, accompanied juniors free.
For further information, please contact Sharon on 07811 661104 or John on 07749 164455. Alternatively, please visit our website www.suttonramblingclub.com