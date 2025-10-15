Sutton Rambling Club: Shining cliff walk Sunday October 26

The club start the 2025/26 Winter Programme with a delightful and varied 9.5 mile circular walk from Ambergate. There will be a shorter walk option.

New members are always most welcome and do not have to pay any coach fare on their first ramble. Please bring sufficient food and drink as there are no refreshment facilities during the ramble. Also remember to turn your clocks back one hour on Saturday evening!

The walk begins at Ambergate, named after the toll gates that used to stand here when the road was a turnpike. After crossing the Halfpenny Bridge over the River Derwent we plunge straight into the woods above the Derwent Valley, climbing gently towards Beggarswell Wood.

We will have a short break at a pond below Shining Cliff and then follow Peatpits Brook through Shining Cliff Woods to Fishpond Farm. A short field path links us to a pretty lane past Coldeaton to Knob Lane. Then we begin a partial circumnavigation of the imposing Alport Height.

Shining Cliff Wood

Just beyond Knob Lane, a wonderful panorama of the Ecclesbourne Valley unfolds as we turn south to Hillside Farm. We then traverse a path to Top Lane and Lawn Farm. Passing through Shottle Lodge Farm we proceed through very pretty countryside past the northern edge of the tiny village of Shottle..

Another footpath with excellent views takes us past Handley Farm and across Wilder Brook A brief climb gives us more panoramic views before we descend to Belper Lane End. A pretty footpath takes us back to the banks of the River Derwent. We then turn north along the Derwent Valley Heritage Way back to the Halfpenny Bridge and the A6 at Ambergate.

The coach will depart for home at 4.00 pm from the bus stop on the A6 just south of Halfpenny Bridge

In the morning the coach departs from the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick up points en route. The coach fare is £14,accompanied juniors free. For further information please ring Sharon on 07811 661104 or John on 07749164455 Alternatively visit our website www.suttonramblingclub.com