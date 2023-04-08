The club says there will be spectacular viewpoints to enjoy and a number of dales to explore during the walk from Monyash to Castleton on Sunday, April 16 – but warns “there are minimal facilities en route so bring sufficient food and drink”. There will also be a shorter walk option.

The walk commences from Monyash and heads to the village of Flagg, utilising quiet lanes and farm tracks, for a short break, before crossing the A6 at the closed Waterloo Pub.

To avoid the busy road, the route deviates slightly from the official route to explore the hamlet of Priestcliffe.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

A club spokesman said: “Onwards then to one of the highlights of the day as we follow footpaths leading to a fabulous viewpoint above Millers Dale. We then make a descent into the dale and through a nature reserve meeting up with the Monsal Trail.

“After walking along the trail for a short distance we arrive at Millers Dale Station for our main lunch break.”

Facilities include a small café and toilets.

The spokesman said: “After lunch, we pick up farm tracks again high above Monks Dale and then continue through Peter Dale and Hay Dale.

“We then leave the valley to cross the busy A623. There will be another short break at some point in this section.

“The finale of this great ramble is a final climb before descending Cave Dale into Castleton for a 6.30pm coach departure home.”

The club said it had been “very pleased” to welcome a number of new members this year and “looks forward to welcome more during the year”.

In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am, with other pick-up points available. The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.

