Sutton Rambling Club prepares to tackle ‘very attractive’ section of Limestone Way

There is invariably a shorter walk option and the club is pleased to welcome a number of new members this year.

Walkers for the latest ramble, on Sunday, March 5, are encouraged to bring refreshments for the main walk, as there are no facilities en route

The Limestone Way is a spectacular 46-mile long distance walk in the White Peak between Rocester in Staffordshire up to Castleton in Derbyshire.

Time for something a bit more challenging. The entire course of Limestone Way stretches out for 46 miles, so you and your dog will having to be fighting fit to complete it - it's worth it, though.

A club spokesman said: “This ramble will start at the historic old lead mining village of Bonsall and after an initial climb we cross a number of fields taking us above Winster village.

“We then follow a lane taking us to the village of Elton before climbimg up to Robin Hood’s Stride for a picnic lunch – the Stride is a distinctive gritstone rock formation. According to legend, in the 14th Century Robin Hood leapt between the stones at each end.

“In the afternoon, we descend to link up with Bradford Dale, a beautiful walk alongside the River Bradford and eventually climb out of the Dale and at the top have a mid-afternoon break to enjoy the lovely views.

“Continuing on along more field paths, we then make a steep, stepped descent into Cales Dale, which we cross before taking the path up to One Ash Grange.

"A pleasant walled lane leads us to our final destination, the picturesque village of Monyash. There may be time to enjoy a drink in the pub before a 5.45pm coach departure home.”

In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am. There are other pick-up points en route.

The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.