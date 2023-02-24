Sutton Rambling Club prepares to tackle ‘very attractive’ section of Limestone Way
The Sutton Rambling Club continues its popular fortnightly coach rambles with a very attractive 12-mile section of the Limestone Way between Bonsall and Monyash covering a variety of scenery.
There is invariably a shorter walk option and the club is pleased to welcome a number of new members this year.
Walkers for the latest ramble, on Sunday, March 5, are encouraged to bring refreshments for the main walk, as there are no facilities en route
The Limestone Way is a spectacular 46-mile long distance walk in the White Peak between Rocester in Staffordshire up to Castleton in Derbyshire.
A club spokesman said: “This ramble will start at the historic old lead mining village of Bonsall and after an initial climb we cross a number of fields taking us above Winster village.
“We then follow a lane taking us to the village of Elton before climbimg up to Robin Hood’s Stride for a picnic lunch – the Stride is a distinctive gritstone rock formation. According to legend, in the 14th Century Robin Hood leapt between the stones at each end.
“In the afternoon, we descend to link up with Bradford Dale, a beautiful walk alongside the River Bradford and eventually climb out of the Dale and at the top have a mid-afternoon break to enjoy the lovely views.
“Continuing on along more field paths, we then make a steep, stepped descent into Cales Dale, which we cross before taking the path up to One Ash Grange.
"A pleasant walled lane leads us to our final destination, the picturesque village of Monyash. There may be time to enjoy a drink in the pub before a 5.45pm coach departure home.”
In the morning, the coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside Asda, Mansfield, at 9.30am. There are other pick-up points en route.
The coach fare is £12, or free for accompanied juniors.
For further information, call walk leader Helen Woodruff on 07592 886381 or John Price on 07749 164455. Alternatively visit suttonramblingclub.com